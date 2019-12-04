BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma picks up stick to 'protect' party office from Cong MLA Arif Masood

BHOPAL: The city police prevented a possible clash between BJP and Congress leaders on Wednesday.

Congress legislator Arif Masood with his supporters decided to surround the BJP office in protest against Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur’s statement in Parliament calling Nathuram Godse a patriot.

They were about to stage a sit-in outside office of the BJP office, demanding expulsion of Pragya from the party.

As soon as the BJP leaders came to know of Masood’s plan, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma and women workers gathered at the party office with sticks to stall Masood’s move.

Sharma said Pragya tendered an apology for what she had said but a SIMI supporter had no business to teach him patriotism.

The BJP knows how to deal with those who are casting an evil eye on the BJP office and Pragya Thakur, he said.

Nevertheless, Masood said he was going to hand over a memo to state BJP president Rakesh Singh in a peaceful manner.

The BJP collected its musclemen at the party office and it was part of their Gandhian philosophy, Masood said.

The BJP’s mindset is with Godse and Singh should send a proposal to the Prime Minister and the party’s national president for expelling Pragya from the BJP.

As the police stopped Masood and his supporters near Sargam Talkies, they handed over a memorandum to SDM who was present on the spot. The memorandum was addressed to the BJP’s state president.