BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya Calls Women ‘Maut Ka Samaan’, Says Men Died In Wars Over Them | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ravan’s brother and other citizens warned him that 'Sita is an item of death', 'Mout Ka Saman', and he shall returned her back, said BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya while addressing a programme in Guna district on Tuesday. Congress objected the MLA’s remarks.

A video went viral on social media in which the MLA was seen delivering the statement in a programme. Another MLA Priyanka Penchi requested by joining hands to stop the statement, but Shakya did not stopped.

He said, “In our history, in three instances corers of men lost their lives and none of the women died, although wars were contested for them”.

He said in Ramayana, in Mahabharata crores of men died, but not even a single women died.

He also attacked Prathviraj Singh Chauhan, “For Sanyogita, 55 Samant were killed from Kannoj to Delhi, because of Prathviraj Singh and still we are paying his fault”.

During the speech, Penchi asked the MLA to stop, she also said that women has also made several sacrifices in the history.

Congress leader Vivek Tripathi raised objection against Shakya. “It is the mindset of the BJP which always criticises the contribution of women for the society and also they are against the Hindus,” he said.