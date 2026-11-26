Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video clip of a BJP legislator from the Lanji constituency in the Balaghat district, Raj Kumar Karrahe, has gone viral. In the video, Karrahe wants to know from women whether they get the financial assistance under the Ladli Behna Yojna or not.

The legislator then advises them to buy eggs, chicken, and fish with the money and eat those things and press their fingers on the button of Lotus during elections.

The Congress criticised the legislator's statement. MPCC president Jitu Patwari wrote on social media, ''Just listen to the piece of advice given to women by the legislator.''

The statement shows the arrogance of the BJP leaders, which should be done away with, he wrote.

According to Pawari, the government has yet to give half of the amount of the Ladli Behnas under the scheme.

On the other hand, Karrahe gave clarifications after the video went viral. During his interaction with some people, he has advised them to drink water and to keep away from liquor, but this part of his dialogue remains missing from the video, Karrahe said.

His purpose was to tell the people to eat healthy food and opt for a healthy lifestyle, he said.