BJP Hits Out At Opposition Over Reservation Bill Even As MP Women’s Bodies Lie Defunct |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling BJP is accusing the opposition parties of hurting the interests of women by not allowing the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha. In Madhya Pradesh, however, two key institutions meant for empowering women and securing justice for them are dysfunctional.

The State Commission for Women has been without a chairperson and members for seven years. Similarly, the Madhya Pradesh Mahila Vitt Evam Vikas Nigam does not have a full-time managing director and has been functioning with a small clerical and administrative staff.

The women's commission has been non-functional since Jan 19, 2019, when Lata Wankhede’s tenure as the chairperson expired. During Wankhede’s tenure, 14,000 cases were disposed of. When she left, around 7,000 cases were pending. Since then, more than 10,000 new cases have been filed, adding to the pendency.

The Congress, which came to power in the state in December 2018, did not fill the vacancy caused by Wankhede’s exit for more than a year. After a gap of almost 15 months, it appointed Shobha Oza as the commission’s chairperson. Members of the commission were also named.

However, before Oza could formally take charge, the Congress government collapsed and the successive BJP government cancelled her appointment. Following this, she moved the High Court and the case is still pending.

The MP Mahila Vitt Evam Vikas Nigam is supposed to work for the economic empowerment of women, but the corporation currently lacks leadership. Commissioner Women and Child Development Nidhi Nivedita is holding the additional charge of the managing director.

The corporation’s only general manager retired a couple of months ago and the body now has fewer than 12 employees, most of them handling clerical and administrative assignments.