BJP-backed candidate Ramkunwar Gurjar elected Bhopal Zila panchayat president

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others with newly elected Zila Panchayat president Ram Kunwar Navrang Gurjar (in grey saree) on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Amid high drama, BJP-supported candidate Ramkunwar Gurjar won the coveted election of Bhopal Zila panchayat chairperson here on Friday. Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of luring four Zila panchayat members of Congress to win the election. He also asserted that on behalf of lured four Zila panchayat members, BJP workers cast the vote (tender votes) during elections.

The election for Bhopal Zila panchayat chairperson was held amid tight security arrangements. The political temperature was at its zenith as top local leaders of BJP and Congress were present outside the premises of Zila panchayat office building. There were a total of ten Zila panchayat members who had to elect the new chairperson.

BJP cupported candidate Ramkunwar Navrang Gurjar being escorted by MLA Rameshwar Sharma and BJP leader Shaitan Pal Singh for voting at the centre in Zila Panchayat office on Friday | FP

Congress has eight Zila panchayat members and in the last minute, BJP turned the table on the Congress as four members of the GoP switched over to the BJP.

Minister Bhupendra Singh reached along with three women members including Ramkunwar Gurjar in his vehicle and seeing this, Digvijaya Singh and Suresh Pachauri tried to stop Bhupendra Singh’s vehicle and had heated arguments. Notably Ramkunwar Gurjar is wife of Congress leader Navrang Gurjar. Meanwhile, Rashmi Bhargava was Congress candidate for Zila panchayat chairperson election.

Workers of BJP and Congress shouting slogan during Zila Panchayat elections on Friday. | FP

Medical education minister Viswas Sarang and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma reached the venue of Zila panchayat building and refuted the allegations of Digvijaya Singh and came heavily on him.

Speaking to Free Press, Digvijaya Singh said that Congress had eight members (Zila panchayat) and four of them were lured by the BJP. Even the BJP chairperson candidate Ramkunwar Gurjar is wife of local Congress leader Naurang Gurjar. Commenting over the political development, he stated that BJP workers had cast the tender vote on behalf of four lured members. Minister Vishwas Sarang rejected the claims made by Digvijaya Singh and said that how Digvijaya Singh came to know that someone else had cast the tender vote. Digvijaya Singh was accompanied by Congress MLAs PC Sharma, Arif Masood and Jaivardhan Singh.