Birth And Death Certificates In 48 Hrs At Indore Municipal Corporation Zones | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has introduced a new system to provide birth and death certificates within 48 hours, wherever possible, with certificates now being issued through the corporation’s 22 zonal offices instead of its headquarters.

PDF copies will also be sent directly to the registered mobile number of the concerned family member.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal have directed zonal officers to ensure certificates are processed and made available as quickly as possible, with the civic body setting an overall delivery target of 48 hours.

Under the new system, birth and death information received from private hospitals, crematoriums and cemeteries within each zone will be entered and approved on the Civil Registration System (CRS) portal, preferably the same day. Once approved, the certificate will be sent in PDF format to the registered mobile number.

Private hospitals in respective zones will be instructed to submit birth and death data to the civic body daily. Employees assigned to registration work will collect the data and forward it to the concerned staff for processing.

For offline applications, the application will first be recorded in the office inward register and the applicant given an inward number and date. A computer operator will then enter the application online through the Indore 311 app, and the certificate will be issued in PDF format after approval within the prescribed time.

The corporation has also directed officials to complete corrections in birth and death certificates within 48 hours, wherever possible, after verifying supporting documents. The revised certificate will be provided in PDF format.

Supervisors at crematoriums and cemeteries have been instructed to submit death notification forms to the concerned zonal office daily, along with the mobile number and details of the deceased’s family member. The information will then be entered on the CRS portal and processed so that the death certificate can be delivered to the family.