Bhopla: MLAs suggest CM seek trust vote to silence BJP

BHOPAL: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Wednesday raised the issue of floor test in the House. The ministers and MLAs reportedly told Chief Minister Kamal Nath that it was necessary to end the BJP’s rhetoric that the government would fall.

Although Goa and Karnataka-like situation is not going to take place in MP, it has become necessary to show the opposition the Congress’s real strength. Nath told the ministers and MLAs to remain in the House all the time. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, former MPCC president Suresh Pachauri and other senior leaders were present in the meeting.