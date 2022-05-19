Bhopal:Taking a break, CM visits Anganwadi he adopted, lends patient ear to kids

Bhopalo(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid a visit to Anganwadi he recently adopted at Sunehri Bagh here on Thursday.

Setting an example before others, Chouhan had adopted the Anganwadi under ‘Adopt an Anganwadi’ programme. Chief minister has personally looked into the necessary arrangements at the Anganwadi including painting and decoration.

Making children comfortable, Chouhan sat on the floor with them and listened patiently as they talked their hearts out.

Taking information about the daily routine of the children, he asked, "What time do they come to Anganwadi, do they like to come to Anganwadi or not, what is available in food and what is their favourite dish?"

Children said that they liked curry-rice, dal-rice, kheer-puri and halwa.

A little girl Shreya narrated a story to Chouhan. Children of Anganwadi also sang a Hindi poem ‘ Manjan kar Lo, Muh dho lo , Mata-Pita ko karo Pranam. Shuru Karo Apna kam… (Do brush, wash face, greet parents, then start work) ’.

Chouhan presented sets of toffees and coloured pencils to children of the Anganwadi. He also interacted with ‘Ladli Laxmis’ of the area present in the Anganwadi.

Former minister Umashankar Gupta, collector Avinash Lavania and Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner KVS Choudary were also present.

