Bhopal’s mask disposal campaign used in over 10 countries

BHOPAL: The dispose safely hashtag campaign, initiated to raise awareness about safe disposal of masks in Bhopal, is going global. Environmentalists from over 10 countries are using the hashtag to raise awareness about safe disposal of masks and kits through Instagram and other platforms. In their video messages to their nationals, they say that the masks should be disposed of only at the spots identified by government.

Started by a group of youth at B-nest, a start-up promotion centre of Bhopal smart city, the campaign is being promoted by environmentalists in over 10 countries. The youth involved in the campaign say that there have been incidents when residents threw masks after use on places like VIP roads. Masks have been found on roads and around landfill site. Though Bhopal Municipal Corporation collects masks from houses, the residents who travel use more than one mask a day and they have no idea where to dump them.

In the video message, UAE based Arti Lalwani says that masks are required for safety but their disposal is needed for the environment. Local resident Zishan Khan who also distributed masks to the residents in slum areas with the B-nest officials, says there is little awareness about re-usable masks in slum areas. He says these masks are a threat to the sanitation workers. “We launched the campaign to raise awareness about the issue and for that our hashtag was put on Instagram that is now being used in other countries too,” he added.