Bhopal’s Gen Z Artists Give Lord Shiva A Modern Canvas This Shravan | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This Shravan, faith is finding a fresh artistic expression in Bhopal as young Gen Z artists move beyond traditional portrayals of Lord Shiva and explore the deity through acrylics, sketches, canvas and contemporary styles.

While temples echo with chants and rituals during the holy month, young artists are interpreting Mahadev through themes of love, cosmic energy, meditation, freedom and inner strength. Their work is also gaining traction on social media, bringing traditional devotion into a modern visual language.

Jaya Bhagri, 22, a second-year BFA student at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University and resident of Nabibagh, has created an acrylic painting depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. She said the artwork represents the divine union of Shiva and Shakti, with their serene expressions set against a glowing galaxy and stars to symbolise their cosmic significance.

Seventeen-year-old artist Jatin Maran, meanwhile, has titled his work Shiva: The Cosmic Dance. Through vibrant colours and expressive imagery, he presents Shiva as a symbol of energy, power and freedom while also highlighting the emotional bond between Shiva and Parvati.

Jatin said Parvati’s lotus represents pure devotion, while Shiva’s calm expression conveys peace and acceptance. For him, the painting is ultimately about devotion where “love becomes a form of prayer.”