Bhopal's Deaf-Mute Kanishka To Represent India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sixteen-year-old deaf-mute Kanishka will represent India at the 10th Asian Pacific Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia from December 1 to December 8, 2024. Kanishka has not only competed alongside mainstream athletes but has also consistently won medals in national and international tournaments.

She studies in Class 8 at Asha Niketan School. Kanishka’s father Kapil Sharma told Free Press that her journey in taekwondo began in 2021 when she saw students practicing at a martial arts camp in her colony. “She told me about her wish to take up martial arts. She even brought the form, filled it and participated in the camp,” he said.

By the time, she turned 13, she joined State Academy where she began training under head coach Jagjeet Singh Mand and assistant coach Arjun Singh Rawat. “She was the first deaf and mute child we trained and it was initially difficult for us to teach her. But her quick grasp and determination made her a fast learner. Eventually, we developed ways to communicate with her effectively,” Mand said.

Kanishka’s relentless drive shone through as she competed in tournaments alongside mainstream athletes and consistently brought home gold and silver medals, Mand told Free Press. “Every championship she entered, Kanishka brought home medals. She is an extraordinary talent,” said coach Rawat.

Kanishka’s achievements

- SGFI National Games: Silver medal - 2nd India Taekwondo Junior National Championship 2024 (Rajasthan): Gold medal

- 7th National Para Taekwondo Championship 2024 (Saharanpur, UP): Gold medal in 65-kg weight category

- Taekwondo Selection Trial by All India Sports Council of Deaf (Kanpur, UP): First Place, qualifying her for World Deaf Taekwondo Championship