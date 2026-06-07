Bhopal’s Best Rental Villas-- Blending Serenity & Luxury For Perfect Weekend Getaways

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal, the “City of Lakes,” offers a growing selection of luxury villas and private stays ideal for family vacations, corporate retreats, celebrations, and weekend getaways.

From lake-view properties to nature retreats and premium homestays, these villas combine comfort, privacy, and modern amenities. Based on guest ratings, popularity, amenities, and location, here are the top rental villas in Bhopal.

Address: 40, Ratibad Rd, near Sharda Vidhya Mandir School, Barkhedi, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462044, India Phone: +918817484320

One of Bhopal’s most highly rated luxury farm villas, ideal for family gatherings, private events, and weekend escapes. Features spacious lawns, event spaces, and premium hospitality.

Address: Berkhedi Bazyaft, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462044, India

A premium villa experience offering privacy, elegant interiors, and a tranquil environment perfect for luxury travellers.

Address: Madhya Pradesh 464993, India

A scenic riverside property featuring lush lawns, bonfire facilities, and pet-friendly accommodation, making it perfect for nature lovers.

Address: Avinash Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462022, India

Known for its peaceful atmosphere, terrace spaces, and pet-friendly facilities. Excellent for families seeking a private retreat.

Address: 17 Shamla Road, Bharat Bhawan Rd, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462002, India Phone: +919425301940

Located near Shyamla Hills, this villa offers a blend of comfort, accessibility, and scenic surroundings close to major attractions.

Bhopal Address: Rizwan Bagh, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462001, India

A charming villa surrounded by greenery, ideal for travelers seeking a peaceful and exclusive stay experience.

Address: Bairagarh Chichali, Kolar Rd, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462042, India Phone: +918839806505

Popular for its modern facilities, spacious rooms, and excellent accessibility from Kolar Road.

Address: 4CQ6+WM, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462042, India

A stylish property offering privacy and comfortable accommodations for families and small groups.

Address: Kushalpura Rd, Kushalpura, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462044, India Phone: +918889599099

A farm-style villa known for large open spaces and a relaxing countryside atmosphere.

Address: next to SAI (Sports Authority Of India, Bisankhedi, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462044, India Phone: +916262414166

A premium villa-style resort offering comfortable stays, event facilities, and scenic surroundings near Ratibad.

Bhopal's villa rental market caters to every type of traveler, from luxury seekers and families to corporate groups and nature enthusiasts.

For the best overall experience, Sukriti Farmvilla, Moonstone by ama Stays & Trails, and StayVista’s River Villa stand out due to their excellent guest reviews, spacious layouts, and premium amenities. Whether you're planning a short vacation or a special celebration, these villas offer some of the finest private accommodations available in Bhopal today.