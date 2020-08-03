Bhopalities learn lesson hard way, traders vow to adhere to guidelines, hope public too

Bhopal: After 10-days of lockdown, the state capital will again be buzzing with all business and social activities from Tuesday. However, required restrictions have been put in place to ensure that all Covid-19 guidelines are being adhered to. The 10-day lockdown enforced by the local administration in a bid to arrest coronavirus spread came to an end on Monday.

During the lockdown all business establishments, except medical stores, milk parlors, remained closed. The markers will open from today, however they would continue to be operated on the 5-day a week system, which was in practice before the 10-day lockdown was enforced. The business establishment opening and closure timings would also remain the same.

The traders, all set to resume their businesses activities, are not pleased at all for all the losses they suffered in past 10 days. We have already suffered huge losses due to over two-month lockdown, now we could not do any business even during Eid and Rakshabandhan, rued the traders. The traders are now looking forward to the approaching festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Diwali, however still they are keeping their fingers crossed. They are hoping that things will return to normal in the next few months if not days.

SDM (TT Nagar) Rajesh Shukla said that there will be no separate guidelines for un-lock. “The norms and rules which were in place earlier during the unlock will have to be followed. Markets will operate on a 5-day formula, and will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. All shops will have to be closed by 8:00pm. All guidelines are in place and there should be no confusion regarding them,”said the officer.

Happy that the lockdown is lifted, the New Market businessmen association general secretary Ajay Dewnani said that the traders will be more careful now on. “This time we will be more careful towards the enforcement of norms like maintaining social distancing, covering face and hand hygiene. We have already faced huge loss in Eid and Rakhi festival as shops remained shut. So we do not want any more lockdowns in the city as festival season is approaching. We will ensure that shoppers coming to market equally comply with the norms. We all traders will adhere to all guidelines,” he added.

Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “Administration should consider their decision of keeping shops shut for two days. In other parts of the state only Sunday lockdown is enforced but in the capital city, the markers remain shut for two days. We will take up the issue with administration once the lockdown is lifted. At least the market will resume operations from Tuesday, ”said Agrawal.