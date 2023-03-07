Bhopal:Fourteen proposed wildlife sanctuaries waiting to see light of the day

representational pic

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): As many as fourteen wildlife sanctuaries proposed by the forest department are still awaiting the necessary approvals.

Forest officers claim the idea of these sanctuaries was conceptualized during the regime of previous Congress government and so ruling dispensation is not forthcoming in giving shape to these sanctuaries.

The forest officials associated with the task are done with the entire planning of the sanctuary, its location, area and all other required formalities. The areas where new sanctuaries have been proposed have either no human settlement or have very little human presence, said a senior forest official, adding that sanctuaries have been proposed on Reserved Forest (RF) areas and so there would be no problem in developing them.

A proposal to develop a 258.640 sq km sanctuary in north Sagar forest circle has been put forth. In Burhanpur forest division of Khandwa, a sanctuary has been proposed on 153.588 sq km. A 69.691 sq km santuray has been proposed in Barwaha and Indore forest division, similarly a proposal to develop a 163.195 sq km sanctuary in South Balaghat has been made.

In Sehore forest division, a sanctuary has been proposed on 256.114 sq km. In Guna forest division, 318.066 sq km sanctuary has been planned.

The rock pythons are found in large numbers in eastern Mandla General Forest Division and here also one 2.173 sq km sanctuary has been proposed.

“What is a good thing is that if these sanctuaries get a go ahead then the wild animals including tigers, which strays near the cities and towns posing the risk of man animal conflict, can be shifted there. Wild animals will get a new habitat and will also remain protected there. At the same time, wherever sanctuaries will come up, automatically illegal mining and tree felling incidents will come to an end,” said a senior forest officer on condition of anonymity.

Along with this, upgradation of three existing sanctuary or tiger reserve has been proposed and this list includes Nauradehi sanctuary, Madhav National Park etc.

Two get nod from State Board of Wildlife : Of the proposed fourteen sanctuaries, two have received the approval of the State Board of Wild Life. Recently, Karmajhiri sanctuary has received the necessary go ahead along with the sanctuary of North Sagar. Now the notification is awaited in this regard.

