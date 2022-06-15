Bhopal: Yuva Morcha bike rally in 57 districts concludes

File photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on Wednesday concluded the 'Vikas Teerth' bike rally taken out in 57 districts of the state to commemorate eight successful years of Modi government, said Yuva Morcha state president Vaibhav Pawar.

The bike rally was taken out from June 5 to 15 to inform and publicise development works of the Modi government.

He said that several events were organised under the service, good governance and welfare of the poor year from June 5 to 15 to commemorate the successful completion of eight years of BJP government.

Pawar said that each rally was taken out from places like hospitals, highways, schools, power plants and sports complexes that mark the development in districts brought in by the Modi government.

He said that historic decisions have been taken in the interest of the country and the records set during the regime have strengthened India's global image.