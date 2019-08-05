Bhopal: Youth shot at over old dispute, 2 booked

BHOPAL: A man was shot at over an old dispute in Kewra Ka bagh area on Saturday late night. The youth sustained injury as bullet hit his right shoulder. The incident occurred Talaiya police station at around 11:30 pm. Pplice have booked two person on the basis of victim's complaint.

The injured youth is identified as Farooque, a resident of Aishbagh. On the basis of his complaint, police have booked two persons Rizwaan and Bose P John for firing at him.

Farooque was earlier booked for forcefully entering into house of one of the accused, after the latter's daughter had filed a complaint against him.

SHO Mukhtar Qureshi said Farooque was heading to have biryani at Kewra ka bagh when he was waylaid by the two accused. They opened fire at him and fled. He then was taken to Hamidia hospital with an injury on the shoulder.