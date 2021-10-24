Bhopal: Youth kills his friend, held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three months after a body of a youth was found floating in water at Prempura Ghat, the police have arrested the youth’s friend for allegedly killing him, sources said.

The accused identified as David Yadav, a resident of Ayodhya Nagar locality, has been arrested from Delhi, where he was begging at Hazrat Nizammuddin railway station.

According to police, the body of Sandeep Patil was found floating in the water on July 8, this year. His wallet and two-wheeler were also missing.

The post-mortem report revealed that he died because of drowning. But, Patil’s wife claimed that he was murdered as his belongings were missing.

In-charge of Kamal Nagar police station, Vijay Singh Sisondiya said that the accused had confessed to have committed the crime. The accused revealed that he along with Patil went to Prempura Ghat on July 17, where dup had a liquor party. As Patil fell unconscious, Yadav pushed him to water and escaped with his two-wheeler and wallet, Sisondiya said.

The accused later went to Bhopal railway station from where he reached Delhi to evade his arrest.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 02:35 PM IST