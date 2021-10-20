Bhopal: Youth fires gun to impress friends, ends up shooting his associate

BHOPAL: A youth allegedly opened fire at people to impress his friends but the bullet his friend. The accused Dugga aka Durgesh and his friends often visit Jyotiba Phule Nagar in Habibganj to meet a girl, said police. They reached the area at 7 pm when Dugga’s friend slapped a youth on Tuesday. It led to a brawl and onlookers surrounded the accused, said Habibganj police. The accused Dugga is facing several charges in TT Nagar area.

Instead of handling the situation, Dugga took out a gun and opened fire at people. However, the bullet hit his associate Akash in leg. After being surrounded by a large number of people, Dugga and his associates tried to run away.

Police said onlookers thrashed Dugga and his friends before they could flee. The police said Dugga is a habitual offender and brandishes gun to impress his friends, very often. He has been booked on charges of attempt to murder and is in police custody, said Habibganj police station incharge V Kushwaha. The associate of Dugga is undergoing treatment in a hospital, said the cop.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 06:28 PM IST