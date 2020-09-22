Bhopal: Youth falls into pit dug to lay gas pipelines, dies

A 32-year-old man died after falling into a 10-feet deep pit dug for laying gas pipeline in Nishatpura on Monday night. The pit was left dug up for laying down a gas pipeline in the area. The pit was laying uncovered and there was no indication or warning sign or barricade around.

The deceased has been identified as Zubeir Qureshi, a resident of Hammal Colony in Nishatpura. Qureshi was heading towards Karond from the side of Bhopal Memorial when the mishap occurred around 1 am.

Qureshi was riding a two-wheeler and fell from it after he lost balance on the vehicle near Vyanjan dhaba at Shanti Nagar. The vehicle skidded off the road and he fell into the pit. The onlookers spotted the two-wheeler and went near it and found the man lying inside the pit.

They informed dial-100 and soon a police team arrived and pulled the man out of the pit. He was later taken to nearby Adhar hospital where he was declared brought dead. The pit was lying uncovered and there was no indication or warning sign around. The locals also allege that at night, it is a risk to drive around.