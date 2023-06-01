 Bhopal: Wounded tigress treated at Pench Tiger Reserve
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 01:32 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tigress T-20 was found in an injured situation in Pench Tiger Reserve on Tuesday morning. The injured tigress was first spotted by the tourists and guides who informed senior officials. It was tranqualised and given necessary treatment to it.

The 16-year-old tigress is in good health. It could not be known how tigress suffered injuries. There is possibility that tigress might have got injured in territorial fight or while chasing prey.

