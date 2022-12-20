Bhopal: World's first heart transplant was inspired by Sushruta, says dental implant specialist Dr Prashant Tripathi

Bhopal: Dental implant specialist Dr Prashant Tripathi at the seminar on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The doctor who performed the first heart transplant surgery in the world in 1967 was inspired by ancient Indian physician Sushruta. This was stated by dental implant specialist Dr Prashant Tripathi who claimed that head was also transplanted in ancient India.

Dr Tripathi was speaking on, Vaishvik chikitsa pranali mein vaidik gyan ka tatva (Element of Vedic knowledge in global medical system), at Ravindra Convention Centre on Tuesday.

It was part of second day of three-day seminar on, Bhartiya Gyan ka Vaibhav Evam Vaishvik Yogdan, (Glory of Indian knowledge and its global contribution), organised by Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth, Directorate of Swaraj Sansthan, department of culture and SAM Global University.

Director of Maharishi Dayanand Shodhpeeth (Ajmer) Naresh Kumar Dhiman said Vedic knowledge tradition should be linked to modern scientific technology to establish Indian knowledge tradition on global stage in a scientific manner.

Assistant professor of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University Shubham Sharma spoke on importance of Yantra, its differences and the contribution of Yantras in the Vedic tradition. He also informed about instruments used in astronomy.

Upendra Bhargava threw light on the calculation of time in the Vedas and emphasised on solar calculation. Arpit Kumar Dubey explained the importance of instruments in Upanishads.

Documentaries on Surya Siddhanta and Nav Samvatsar Srishti Ka Aarambh based on the cultural awareness of India were screened. A play, Tejaswini (Rishikas in the Vedas), directed by Dolly (Desai) Bhargava, was staged in the evening.