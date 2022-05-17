Bhopal: World Telecommunication Day celebrated at BSNL office

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): World Telecommuication Day was celebrated at BSNL Madhya Pradesh Circle here on Tuesday. Chief general manager Satyanand Rajhans and other staff members were present. On the occasion, the staff reiterated their commitment to take telecom service to the masses.

Principal General Manager (Enterprise Business) PK Jain apprised everyone about the works and special achievements of MP Circle last year and also conveyed best wishes to everyone for achieving their goals.

The MP Circle has made it to the list of top five, specially in enterprise business. Targets for the coming financial year and the road map to achieve the set targets were also discussed.

On the occasion, all the officers of enterprise business who made special contribution in achieving the targets were felicitated by CGM Satyanand Rajhans. On the occasion, all the senior officers of circle office along with their colleagues graced the event.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:33 PM IST