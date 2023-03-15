 Bhopal: Women soldiers' rifle show, Pipe Band performance organised at Shaurya Smarak
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Women soldiers' rifle show, Pipe Band performance organised at Shaurya Smarak

Bhopal: Women soldiers' rifle show, Pipe Band performance organised at Shaurya Smarak

Women bikers participating in bike rally were felicitated at Shaurya Smarak

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Minister Usha Thakur greets women participating in bike rally of CRPF at Shaurya Smarak Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Women's rifle drill show and Pipe Band performance were held at Shaurya Smarak in the city on Wednesday evening. It was part of Desh Ke Hum Hain Rakshak Abhiyan being organised by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to create awareness about women empowerment.

Women soldiers presented a rifle drill show for 20 minutes and military tunes were played by the pipe band. Cultural events were presented by the children of NSS and Nehru Yuva Kendra. The girl students danced to film songs. Under the campaign, a rally comprising 90 women bikers reached Bhopal on Tuesday.

Under the Campaign, a bike rally that started from India Gate, New Delhi on March 9 comprising 75 bikes and 90 women bikers reached Bhopal on Tuesday. After a night halt at CRPF Group Center Bangarsia, the rally reached Shaurya Smarak on Wednesday evening where a felicitation ceremony was followed by a performance and prize distribution.

Tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur was the chief guest of the function. Deputy Inspector General of Police Of Bhopal range Anupam Sharma, all CRPF officers, jawans and their family members encouraged women power. A band performance will be organised at Boat Club from 6 pm on Thursday.  

Read Also
Bhopal: 'My gun speaks for me', says Rudrankksh, who won 2 gold medals in World Shooting...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

 MP Assembly Budget Session: Congress keeps mum over suspension of Jitu Patwari

 MP Assembly Budget Session: Congress keeps mum over suspension of Jitu Patwari

Bhopal: Women soldiers' rifle show, Pipe Band performance organised at Shaurya Smarak

Bhopal: Women soldiers' rifle show, Pipe Band performance organised at Shaurya Smarak

 After Lokesh’s death, Bhopal administration to act tough on open borewell

 After Lokesh’s death, Bhopal administration to act tough on open borewell

Madhya Pradesh: Police ‘Bhopal Eye’ project yield results, 176 criminals behind bars

Madhya Pradesh: Police ‘Bhopal Eye’ project yield results, 176 criminals behind bars

Bhopal: ‘Invest your money in MF, equity, FDs for financial stability’

Bhopal: ‘Invest your money in MF, equity, FDs for financial stability’