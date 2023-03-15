Bhopal: Women soldiers' rifle show, Pipe Band performance organised at Shaurya Smarak

Minister Usha Thakur greets women participating in bike rally of CRPF at Shaurya Smarak Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Women's rifle drill show and Pipe Band performance were held at Shaurya Smarak in the city on Wednesday evening. It was part of Desh Ke Hum Hain Rakshak Abhiyan being organised by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to create awareness about women empowerment.

Women soldiers presented a rifle drill show for 20 minutes and military tunes were played by the pipe band. Cultural events were presented by the children of NSS and Nehru Yuva Kendra. The girl students danced to film songs. Under the campaign, a rally comprising 90 women bikers reached Bhopal on Tuesday.

Under the Campaign, a bike rally that started from India Gate, New Delhi on March 9 comprising 75 bikes and 90 women bikers reached Bhopal on Tuesday. After a night halt at CRPF Group Center Bangarsia, the rally reached Shaurya Smarak on Wednesday evening where a felicitation ceremony was followed by a performance and prize distribution.

Tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur was the chief guest of the function. Deputy Inspector General of Police Of Bhopal range Anupam Sharma, all CRPF officers, jawans and their family members encouraged women power. A band performance will be organised at Boat Club from 6 pm on Thursday.