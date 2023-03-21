Bhopal: Women MLAs dominate Question Hour

BJP MLA Krishna Gaur invited to run the House as mark of respect to woman on Women Day on Tuesday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As there was holiday on International Women’s Day on March 8, it was on Tuesday that Speaker Girish Gautam picked up BJP MLA Krishna Gaur to conduct the Question Hour of the Assembly. The first few questions were asked by women MLAs and ministers replied them on priority basis.

There is a long tradition in Madhya Pradesh assembly that on International Women’s Day, any one woman MLA conducts the house and other women MLAs are given priority in asking the question. As International Women’s Day fell on Holi due to which there was holiday in the assembly. To compensate this, the Speaker asked Krishna Gaur to conduct the house.

The second good thing which happened in the assembly was that MLA Ram Bai was not present in the house when her name was called during the Question Hour. Ram Bai came to the assembly a little late. Seeing this, parliamentary affairs minister Dr Narottam Mishra requested chairperson Krishna Gaur to give another chance to Ram Bai to ask the question. Accepting the request, Krishna Gaur asked Ram Bai to ask the question.

Sadho’s controversial statement creates flutter

Madhya Pradesh politics has come on the boil over Congress MLA Dr Vijay Laxmi Sadho’s statement given in the assembly that ‘Dhol, Pashu, Shudra aur Nari, Yeh Sab Taaran Ke Adhikari’ on Tuesday. BJP leaders and MLAs have censured Sadho for uttering such words to put women in bad light.

The entire incident happened when Krishna Gaur sat on the chair to conduct the Question Hour in the assembly. Seeing this, parliamentary affairs minister Dr Narottam Mishra quoted the ancient saying that wherever women are worshipped, deities live there. On this, Sadho also quoted the aforesaid controversial lines, leading to pandemonium in the House.

When contacted by Free Press, Sadho said that through the Ramayana Chaupai, she wanted to attract the attention on atrocities being faced by tribal women and girls in the state.