Bhopal: Woman raped on pretext of marriage

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Awadhpuri police station staff have registered a complaint against a man for allegedly raping a woman multiple times while pro missing to marry her, the police said on Wednesday.

Awadhpuri police station house officer Shivraj Chouhan told Free Press that 24-year-old woman told the police that she had befriended a man named Sudhanshu Chaturvedi a year back.

After some time, Chaturvedi visited his house one day and allegedly outraged her modesty. When the survivor protested, the accused promised to marry her. Post this, he kept on raping her on multiple occasions.

Whenever the survivor used to ask accused to marry him, he used to avoid the topic. When the survivor asked him again for the same a few days back, the accused turned furious and stepped back on his promise after which the survivor approached police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Further probe is on in the case, Chouhan said.