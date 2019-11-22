Bhopal: Woman kills hubby, buries him in house, sets up kitchen above

BHOPAL: Twins murders of spouses, including a murder of an advocate, rocked the state on Friday.

In first case, a 32-year-old woman of Anuppur district has been accused of killing her advocate husband and burying him under the kitchen slab. The woman thus managed to hide the body for over a month. According to police the infidelity has been identified as the motive behind the murder. The woman took the step as she was dismayed that her husband had an illicit relation with wife of his elder brother.

The second case also pertains to domestic fued- in Badi of Raisen district a man hacked his wife to death with an axe and later hanged himself.

On October 22 advocate Mahesh Banawal's wife Pramila lodged a missing person complaint in Anuppur. She alleged that her 35-year-old husband is missing from their house at Karondi village.

The case, however, took a major twist on November 21 when Mahesh’s elder brother- Arjun Banawal- approached the police. Arjun is works in paramilitary in Uttarakhand. Mahesh was youngest in four brothers.

Kotma SDO(P) SN Prasad, “ Police suspected foul play as despite Mahesh having four brothers, his wife approached police station to lodge missing complaint. Arjun provided vital clues to the police which lead to the cracking of the case. We have recovered the body and have arrested both Pramila and Mahesh’s elder brother. Probe is on.”

SI (Badi) Rajpal Singh Jadaun said, “Ramdas Patwa,35, axed his wife Leela Bai, 55, in Bari, in Raisen district. After death of husband, Leelabai married her brother-in-law of (her husband’s fourth sibling). However, due to age difference, sharp differences arose between them for last 15 days. Ramdas was ganja addict and would get frustrated over petty issue. Leela he was mother of four.”