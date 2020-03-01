Bhopal: Woman guest Scholar to sacrifice hair on Women’s Day and today

BHOPAL: Woman guest scholar will sacrifice hair demanding regularisation of their jobs on the occasion of International Women’s Day and on Monday. Guest scholars have been protesting for past more than eighty days.

Chief convener of the guest scholars’ association, Devraj Singh said that a woman scholar will sacrifice her hair on Monday and another one on the occasion of International Women’s Day to press our demands.

Earlier, a woman guest scholar from Chhindwara, Shaheen Khan had tonsured, as a mark of protest. Hundreds of guest scholars were ‘fallen out’ after appointments of PSC Selected assistant professors, librarians and sports officers.

Now other women guest scholars have offered to sacrifice their hair- one on Monday- a day before cabinet meeting of Kamal Nath government. Another woman scholar has chosen the occasion of Women’s Day to attract government and media attention.

Convener Surjit Bhadauria said that the association has extended invitation to several ministers and officers. ‘They should come to the venue and witness the extent of rage being experienced by the guest scholars. The women folk have reached a stage where they are ready to sacrifice their most possessed thing-the hair,’ said Bhadauria.

A recent meeting of the guest scholars representatives with the Rajya Karamchari Ayog turned out to be disappointing as Ayog said that it has to decide if their matter falls under his jurisdiction.

Guest scholars have been protesting for past more than 80 days at local Shahjehani Park and are asking their jobs back. About 2,700 guest scholars were thrown out of jobs after appointment of PSC selected assistant professors. Some of them have been given postings while most of them are out of jobs after giving more than decade in teaching in various colleges across the state.