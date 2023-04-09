Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 1 lakh on pretext of investment

Representative picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city cyber cell has registered a case against an unidentified man for duping a woman of Rs 1 lakh by promising lucrative returns on investing money, officials said on Saturday.

Probe is underway in the case, the officials added. Investigating officer (IO) Devendra Sahu said that the complainant Vandana Sharma (29) was an employee at a private company. Her father is a businessman. She approached the cyber cell on Friday, stating that she had been added to a group on the social messaging application Telegram, in which all the members were tasked to invest their money as lucrative returns were promised to them.

Sharma transferred an amount of Rs 1.12 lakh in different installments to the account of the person who had created the group in February 2023.

However, when she did not receive the return on investment, she demanded the same from the accused who made flimsy excuses and asked her to invest more money. When Sharma realised that she had been duped, she approached the cyber cell and registered a complaint against the accused.

