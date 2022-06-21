Bhopal: Woman commits suicide after fiancé refuses marriage

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman committed suicide on May 12 because her fiancé refused to marry her. Gautam Nagar police had registered case of abetment of suicide against the man and his mother, said the police on Tuesday.

Police station incharge Sourabh Pandey told media that the victim worked in a private company. She got engaged to Tanay, resident of Indore. But her dreams shattered when Tanay’s parents refused marriage. Not only this, they also defamed her. Hurt, she jumped from the third floor of the building and committed suicide.

The police had registered the case of the suicide. After investigation, the police registered the case under Sections 306 and 34 of IPC against Tanay and his mother. No arrest has been made into the case.

Read Also Maharashtra: 13 people held for abetting suicide of 9 members of family in Sangli