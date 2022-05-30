Bhopal: Woman cheated, raped by man she met on matrimonial site

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married man from Uttar Pradesh lured a woman into relationship through a matrimonial site and allegedly raped her. When the woman came to know about his marital status, she approached police had filed a rape case against the man, said the Hanumanganj police on Monday.

Police station incharge Mahendra Singh Thakur told media that the 25-year-old woman, a native of Raisen, was currently staying in the city with her mother. The woman in her complaint told police that she had uploaded a profile on the matrimonial site. In January 2021, UP-based Sonu Khan, claiming to be a bachelor, expressed interest in her profile. He came to the city and met her as well as her mother.

The man again came to the city in October, 2021 and called the woman to the hotel saying that his mother too had come and she wanted to meet her. When the woman reached the hotel, the man, who claimed he intended to marry her, got physically intimate with her. Since the man had promised to marry her, the woman continued the relationship with her. During all this while, the man continued to secually exploit her on the pretext of marriage.

Recently on May 4, when Khan came to Bhopal, the woman got to know through his mobile that he was married and also had a daughter.

On being confronted, the man threatening her with dire consequences, fled from the hotel. The woman tried contacting the man, but he kept his mobile phone switched off.

The police have registered a case against her under section 376 of IPC and have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused. A police team will go to the neighbouring state to nab the culprit, said police.

Read Also Rape accused actor Vijay Babu fails to turn up from Dubai