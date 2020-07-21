Bhopal: With 95 new corona patients, tally reaches 4,607

Bhopal: The surge in corona cases on Tuesday in the capital remained contained as compared to other days. With 95 new corona patients, the tally of the state capital reached 4,607. At the same time, 50 people were successful in winning the battle against Corona.

Total active cases stands at 1,279 and the tally of the cured patients is 3,188. The death tally surged to 140.

Corona report of five people came positive from Saket Nagar, one woman from Upant Colony, three from the same family from Rishi Nagar. One from Professor Colony, an employee from Narmada Bhavan, two people report positive from Puraman Bhavan Islampura Lamakheda, doctors from GMC, three from Arera Colony, four from Jahangirabad area and three from SBI Head Office reported COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. Report of a jawan from STF police station also turned out to be positive.