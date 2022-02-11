Bhopal: Winter chill returns, day temperature dips up to 7.6 degree

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): With sharp drop in day well as night temperature, winter chill has returned in Madhya Pradesh, according to meteorological department official. The state witnessed up to 7.6 degree Celsius drop in day temperature. Khajuraho recorded drop of 7.6 degree Celsius in day temperature and it settled at 20.4 degree Celsius while Damoh and Tikamgarh recorded drop of 6.0 degree Celsius and 6.2 Degree Celsius respectively in their day temperatures.

Meanwhile, light to moderate showers were recorded in eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours with Mandla recording the highest 20 mm rainfall, said weatherman.

Pachmarhi recorded drop of 5.4 degree Celsius in day temperature settled at 20.0 degree Celsius while it recorded a drop of 3.5 degree Celsius in night temperature settled at 9.5 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7 degree Celsius after drop of 3.8 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2 degree Celsius after drop of 2.2 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 24.1 degree Celsius after drop of 1.5 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 13.1 degree Celsius with nominal drop of temperature.

Due to a fresh western disturbance two days ago, the IMD had predicted light to moderate rain or drizzle in the eastern and western parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD has also predicted rain these parts as the weather scientists have indicated another round of western disturbances by Friday.

"Some areas in east and west Madhya Pradesh may see light rain within a week again with dry wind, but it would not have much impact on temperature. After next couple days, the temperature will gradually start reaching its normal position," said G.D. Mishra, a senior meteorologist in Bhopal.

