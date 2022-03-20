Bhopal: When transfer season brings Mantri Ji on toe....

WAITING FOR NAMES

As transfer season is about to begin a few months later, a Mantri ji is reported to be hyperactive these days. He has ordered preparing a list of employees who should be shifted during the period. But his concern is some of his colleagues' annoyance that he faced last time. Hence, he has requested his colleagues to send those names- the favoured ones- right now which are to be shielded or in other words not to be transferred. Some of his colleagues are yet to send the favourites' names, hence reminders to them by Mantrijiís staff. A unique way adopted by Mantriji.

CROSSING LIMITS?

Any Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer is supposed to express his views keeping in view the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 which prohibits expressing views in favour or against any religion. IAS officer Niyaz Khan has overtly demanded the making of a film on killings of Muslims in the wake of screening of the Kashmir Files. Now, since ministers have demanded action against him it seems action is likely against him. The bureaucrat has been in the eye of controversy earlier as well. The film is doing well at the box office but it remains to be seen how this new chapter ends.

NO TO EDU, YES TO BOSS

The students of a particular college known for its excellence were excited to see the Mantriji among them who was accompanied by an MLA. The students expected some 'Gyan' from Mantriji on new education policy or vocational courses or employment. However, once Mantriji began delivering his speech it was devoid of all kinds of education and full of praise for his political bosses. His speech didnít go down well with the teaching faculty as well. The students and the teachers were found discussing Mantriji's speech after he departed. Of course, it was not in praise for him and his speech.

FEMININE POWER

One of the two IAS officers is much senior to the other- both female. The senior is entrusted with various tasks hence she has to work on various fronts and with it come a number of staff under her and facilities too. She seems to be enjoying her position and facilities including cars and drivers. On the contrary, the junior IAS officer, ostensibly, doesnít enjoy that much facilities and authority. Insiders of the department say the junior officer doesnít move files easily to the senior. They are trying to find out if it has anything to do with perks and facilities.

TWO SPEAKERS' TALES

When the state assembly speaker held the microphone in his hand in a programme he sought to justify the small duration of assembly sessions by saying what was important was not the duration but quality of debate and discussion. But the Lok Sabha speaker in his speech talked of detailed discussions on subjects. However, then came the litmus test in state assemblyís budget sessions and the entire budget was passed with a general discussion on the same and without a detailed discussion on the demands of the departments for grant-in-aid. The session was curtailed by nine days and five sittings. Of course, there are discussions going on in secretariat what's use of a budget session if there is no detailed discussion on the budget. One hopes, the Speaker will reply on this in any further meeting.

HE KNOWS WHERE TO GO

A superintendent of police in a district is in news given his preference whose meetings to attend and whose meetings not to. But his choice has infuriated the local ruling party MP as the SP was conspicuous by his absence in a couple of meetings chaired by the MP whereas the officer was present in the meetings chaired by a union minister who was once defeated by the MP. Problem is certain other officers in the district too seem to be following the suit. Hence, the MPís letter to the CM complaining against the SP and other officials. Letís see if the IPS officer and others correct their course of action when the next meeting takes place to be chaired by the MP.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:52 PM IST