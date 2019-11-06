Bhopal: When BMC team resort to Gandhigiri

BHOPAL: A team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation resorted to ‘Gandhigiri’ by garlanding a man spotted urinating in public on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Bairagarh market under ward number 4 of the BMC. A team municipal body while carrying out its swachhata drive found the man relieving himself in open. The civic body has been penalizing people for flouting the civic rules, however, this time they did it with a twist. The BMC team first garlanded the man and then informed him about his flouting the rule of peeing in open, which the offender claimed he was unaware. The team then fined him for violating the rule. The red-faced man after being caught in the act vowed to never break any civic rule in future.

Rajesh Rathod, additional commissioner in the BMC said the man was caught urinating in open which is violating of civic rule. The team informed the man of the rules as he claimed he was unaware about it. As a resident of Bhopal it is our responsibility to keep our surroundings clean and adhere to all rules, he added.