Bhopal: Western disturbances to approach Madhya Pradesh next week

Visitors enjoying the scenic beauty of Upper Lake in Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy skies will again take over many parts of Madhya Pradesh as western disturbance is likely to approach by November 21-22. The temperatures are likely to go southwards once the WD passes away from the state, said the weatherman.

Commenting on the weather forecast in the state, IMD duty officer SN Sahu said that currently the wind pattern was North Westerly and in the wake of fresh snowfall in upper reaches of Himalayan terrains and Kashmir valley , a little bit cold conditions are prevailing in Madhya Pradesh. The lowest minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius was recorded in Malanjkhand in Balaghat district.

Bhopal’s minimum temperature settled at 13.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees below the normal. Maximum temperature stood at 30.9 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees above normal.

As mild cold conditions are prevailing in Bhopal, particularly during evening and morning hours, people are seen in their warm clothes. People are enjoying the mild cold conditions prevailing across the state. As harsh cold conditions are anticipated in the coming days, sale of warm clothes has picked up.