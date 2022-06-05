Bhopal: Welfare gap between town and country restricts architecture in India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Centre of Madhya Pradesh Chapter of Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) organised an interactive session for practitioners and scholars of architecture in the city on Saturday.

The speakers discussed design restrictions and solutions involving modern techniques and local vernaculars.

The keynote speaker was academic Antonella Contin, a PhD in architecture, and a research associate at the Department of Architecture and Urban Studies (DAStU), School of Architecture Urban Planning Construction Engineering at University of Politecnico di Milano.

Continís research deals with metropolitan architecture, new sustainable model of the urban growth, smart sensitive city, new technologies and urban design mapping.

In her address, Contin said that she believed that an understanding of how natural hazards affected the vast and diverse Indian landscape due to climate change was crucial.

Deep welfare gap between town and country has restricted Indian architectural growth. ìThe key is to determine which growth model can allow us to preserve structuring values of past city but integrate them with the new green-grey infrastructure of metropolis,î she added.

Those present included architect Ashutosh Agarwal, joint secretary, Indian Institute of Architects, Shubhashish Banerjee, chairman ITPI MP Chapter and Vibha Shrivastava, vice chairman, IIA, MP Chapter.

