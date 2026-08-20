Bhopal Weekend Special: Jamming, Comedy Shows & Storytelling — Your Plan For August 22 & 23

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): FOMO (fear of missing out) is real when you see people on the internet enjoying with friends! Watching their stories but unaware of how to make your Saturday and Sundays special in Bhopal! Here is a guide for you to chill this weekend in the ‘City of Lakes.’

1. Tab Tum Kahaan The? By Sandeep Sharma

This weekend, bring some laughter into your lives with Sandeep Sharma’s comedy. If you like political and social satire in comedy, then you must not miss out on Sandeep’s “Tab tum kahaan the?”

Location: Khayaal Kalapremiyon ka, Vidya Nagar Bhopal

The show will begin at 8:00 PM on 22nd August, 2026. If you are 18+ (age), this 1.5 hours of Hindi comedy might fill your lazy weekend with laughter.

2. BLUNT ft. Onkar

Onkar Yadav, known for his Deadpan delivery, dark anecdotal storytelling, and sharp cultural observations, brought The City of Lakes with his live show ‘BLUNT.’ The show is scheduled for Sunday, 23rd August 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Onkar, famous for his Haryanvi accent, will perform at Railway Narmada Club, Bhopal. Anybody above 16 years of age can enjoy this one-hour show.

3. Jam Room by the KaunActive

Is connecting with new people your thing? KaunActive is hosting a musical evening for you at Bamboo Green Bistro. Here, you can meet new people, participate in the jamming, and enjoy the beats.

On Sunday, 23rd August 2026, spare 4 hours for music. This event will begin at 6:00 PM.

4. HEROINE- A storytelling special by Gunjan Saini

If you admire the stories behind people’s journeys and their dreams! Then ‘HEROINE’ is for you. Gujan Saini, who is well known for her storytelling, will perform at 6:30pm on Sunday, 23 August 2026

Location: Khayaal Kalapremiyon ka, Vidya Nagar Bhopal

From Gen Z to the elderly, Gunjan promises to mesmerise eveyone in the studio.

5. Panch Musafir

Panch Musafir is a kind of a live lineup show. Here you can expect poetry, storytelling, stand-up comedy, beatboxing, singing, and mimicry.

All the performers will bring their unique style, energy, and story at Bhopal Event Club. The show is scheduled on 23rd August, 2026, at 6:00 PM.