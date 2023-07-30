Bhopal Weather: Rainfall Lessens, Alert Issued For 17 Districts

Cloudy weather prevails in state capital on Sunday | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rainfall has reduced in the state and is confined to some parts of Madhya Pradesh. However, alert has been issued for heavy rain in Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Shivpuri, Bhind, Sheopur, Sheopurkalan, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur and Raisen district in next 24 hours.

Singrauli recorded heavy rainfall in last 24 hours. Chitrangi and Mada recorded over 70mm rainfall. The weather remained cloudy in Bhopal on Sunday. State has received 4% surplus rainfall so far. State recorded 455.7mm against normal rainfall of 438.3mm.

Though eastern region faces 8% deficit, 15% surplus rainfall has been recorded in western region. Bhopal faces 10% deficit rain while Indore recorded 63% surplus rainfall. The meteorological department has predicted occurrence of moderate to fairly widespread rainfall in Central India. Heavy rainfall may occur in isolated parts of the state.

Low pressure area exists over north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coast. A cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab caused light rain in west Madhya Pradesh. During next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells may occur in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.