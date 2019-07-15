Bhopal: We will make 25 lakh members in Andhra, claims Shivraj Singh Chauhan

BHOPAL: Former chief minister and BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, “Mahatma Gandhi wanted to dissolve Congress after Independence. But Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru continued Congress just for power in the name of credit of Independence. He said it while addressing BJP’s membership drive in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.

He said, “Those who are losers in general elections, should fight back. But Rahul Gandhi has lost his heart. Congress others leaders followed Gandhi and tendered resignations in Goa, Karnatka, Andhra, Telegana.”

He said, “We will make 25 lakh members in Andhra Pradesh. We will not leave any polling booth. PM Narendra Modi’s slogan of “Sabka Sath-Sabka Vikash –Sabka Vishwash”and BJP is working on it. We will connect all—doctors, engineers, CA, retired army men, artists, farmers, youths, women.”

He said, “People have much hope from BJP in Andhra Pradesh as Congress as well as TDP (Telgu Desham Party) have performed poorly in elections. Chandra Babu Naidu had dream to be PM so he focused in Delhi but lost in state.”

“PM Narendra Modi worked with Team India taking care of all the states. Dynasty is totally wiped out in the elections. It is new India under leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Modi has enhanced the pride of India and now anyone can say that he is Indian in other countries,” he said, adding, “Wherever there is BJP in power, there is drastic change. In Andhra Pradesh, TDP meets the same fate of Congress. People are joining BJP.”