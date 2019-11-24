Bhopal: Waste management: Dry-wet segregation still a far cry

BHOPAL: The waste segregation, wet and dry, is still a fry cry in city as the residents are still to adopt the practice earnestly. The six transfer stations in city, where the collected waste is brought and weighed before being sent to Adampur landfill, are getting mixed waste, comprising dry and wet garbage. The random data prepared at the transfer stations reveal that waste coming from households is in missed form.

Transfer stations are the areas where garbage is brought after collected from different localities and residential areas. The weighing bridge, a kind of modern weighing machine, has been installed at the six transfer stations to weigh the collected waste and maintain a digital data dry or wet waste. A random data check reveals the transfer stations are receiving unsegregated waste containing wet and dry refusal. Since the collected garbage is unsegregated, the staff at transfer stations simply separate the recyclable plastic, metal and e-waste from the collected garbage and send the rest to landfill site. The wet w

Four stations out of six at any given time are receiving waste in mixed form and all the efforts of the BMC to ensure waste is dumped in landfill site after segregation are going in vain.

The random sample reveals, zero wet waste at Arif Nagar transfer station and the Bhadbhada transfer station. Similarly the waste coming to Dana Pani is also dumped in mixed form.

In a day, the six transfer stations receive around 220 kilograms of waste in a single trip of the vehicles and after the waste was weighed, it was sent to Adampur landfill.

There are six transfer stations in state capital- Shahjahani Park, Danapani, Arif Nagar, Bhadbhada, transport Nagar and Bairagarh. Among them the wet-dry data of Yaadgare-Shahjahani park is far better than others.

Rajesh Singh Rathod, additional commissioner in the BMC said the people have started segregating dry and wet waste before disposing it waste collection vehicles. The efforts are paying well and there is rise in collection of segregated waste in Bhopal,he added.