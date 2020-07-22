Bhopal: Wanted criminal Shekhar Lodhi with a bounty of Rs 20,000 caught by police

The Bhopal police arrested an alleged criminal Shekhar Lodhi, who is the crook of Chhola area, after a face-off between the police personnel and the absconding accused near Kaliasot in Bhopal on Wednesday morning. The alleged accused got injured in retaliatory firing.

According to Upendra Jain, IG Bhopal Police, "Shekhar Lodhi, a criminal with 18 cases against him and carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest, was injured in an encounter with police near Kaliyasot today. On being intercepted by police, he tried to escape and fired. The police also fired retaliatory shots." Lodhi has been admitted to Hamidia Hospital in the city.

TI Sudesh Tiwari carried out the proceedings with police personnel Alok Tiwari, Yuvraj Singh.