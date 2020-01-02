Bhopal: Visitors & artists pray for happiness and prosperity at Mane Chakra

BHOPAL: Visitors tasted tea made in the traditional style and Jove ka Sattu at Laddaki kitchen in Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) on Thursday.

On second day of the four-day Losar Festival visitors and artists prayed for happiness and prosperity at ‘Mane Chakra’. After that visitors took part in traditional Laddaki dance.

Sonam Supari said fish represents good fortune to follow the coming year. Conch Shell helps in spreading the sound of Dharma. Lotus Blossom is representative of the clarity of mind. Vase is representative of prosperity and longevity.

The flag is representative of victory over worldly pleasures like lust, desires and fear of death. The Wheel of Dharma is perhaps the most important Buddhist Symbol.

“This is representative of ending all suffering. The Eternal Knot is representative of the union of wisdom,” he added.

The Losar festival is a socio-religious event of Ladakh at the Himalaya Village. It is being held at open air exhibition area of the museum. Under the leadership of Sonam Supari from Ladakh 20 traditional artists are visiting the museum to celebrate the festival.