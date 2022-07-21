Bhopal: Vindhya, Mahakoshal and Gwalior-Chambal mayoral elections

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be on course correction after its defeat in mayoral elections in Vindhya, Mahakoshal and Gwalior-Chambal regions.

The party lost its mayoral seat in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Morena and Rewa to the Congress, Katni to a party rebel and independent candidate and Singrauli to Aam Admi Party.

The elections were held in two phases, the results of which were declared on July 17 and July 20.

The first sign of course correction came from state BJP president VD Sharma who admitted that the party lost Katni seat due to its rebel leader who contested the election as an independent candidate.

Sharma dropped enough hints that he would like all such leaders to get back to the party as they were welcome.

He said the party would definitely look into the reasons, which caused its defeat in certain areas. However, he added, the party had achieved landslide victory in the state.

According to party leaders, what has come as a major shock to the party is its defeat in Gwalior, a seat which the party lost after more than 50 years. Morena is home town of state BJP president VD Sharma and Lok Sabha constituency of union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Tomar and another union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia live in Gwalior while at least 9 ministers in the state cabinet out of whom 5 hold cabinet rank come from Gwalior-Chambal region.

A party leader said BJP leaders would soon have brainstorming sessions to find out reasons behind the party’s defeat in mayoral elections in these regions and take corrective steps at the earliest to avoid any damage to the party’s prospects in 2023 assembly elections.