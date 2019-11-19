Bhopal: Video leak of Laxmikant comes under SIT lens

BHOPAL: The surfacing of the first video in Honey Trap scandal, showing former minister Laxmikant Sharma and Sweta Swapnil Jain, has once again created sensation in political circles. The special investigation team (SIT), probing Honey Trap case is now tracing how the video reached to the media. The SIT is also looking into when the video came out or it was already in the market.

The surfacing of the video has made it certain that some more names may come out in the Honey Trap case.

Sources said the rumours about video had created ripples before assembly elections. The video was not leaked then as a deal was done.

In wake of the video, the SIT may now question Laxmikant. The SIT is already interrogating several persons in the Honey Trap scandal. The interrogations have been done with businessmen and five women.

Sources said the video that has come out was edited. The complete video is of 1.5 hours showing clear intimacy between former minister and Shweta.

It is also said that Shweta Vijay Jain, Arti Dayal, Shweta Swapnil Jain, Barkha Bhatnagar Soni and Monika Yadav, arrested in Honey Trap scandal, are said to have intimate relations with several politicians and bureaucrats. Name of Laxmikant also figures in the list of such persons. The release of the video has raised the chances of more names coming up having relations with the accused of the Honey Trap case.

More disclosures to come up: Yadav

Agriculture minister Sachin Yadav, commenting on surfacing of video of Laxmikant said more disclosures would come up in the coming time. Yadav said the video of the minister has exposed the character of BJP.

BJP turns silent: BJP leaders are keeping mum following the release of Laxmikant’s video. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has refused to make any comment in this matter. Several Congress leaders are maintaining silence on matter and have refused commenting on it.