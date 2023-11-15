Bhopal: Vegetable Trader’s Body Found, Murder Mystery Cracked

Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gautam Nagar police on Tuesday have cracked the mystery behind the death of a man, whose body was discovered on the railway track in Nariyalkheda on Monday.

The police said the man had an argument with his wife, following which he had bludgeoned her to death, and fled from the house.

While crossing the railway tracks, he was hit by a train, resulting in his death. Investigating officer (IO) Bhagwati Sharan Sharma said the man has been identified as Ramswaroop Ahirwar (32). He was a vegetable trader by profession.

On Sunday noon, he had an argument with his wife Rajkumari Ahirwar. It soon snowballed into violence and Ahirwar allegedly attacked his wife with an iron rod, following which she sustained grievous injuries and began screaming for help. Ahirwar got scared and fled from his house.

Later, when Rajkumari’s sister-in-law and mother-in-law heard her screaming, they opened the door to find her lying in a pool of blood. They rushed her to the Hamidia hospital, where she died on Sunday night.

IO Sharma said after committing the crime, Ahirwar had fled and was trying to cross the railway tracks in Nariyalkheda, where he was hit by a train. He died on the spot. The police said Ahirwar had earlier been booked in 2016 too, for stabbing a man with a knife and injuring him.

