Bhopal: Vande Bharat Express occupancy remains below 50%

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The occupancy of passengers in Vande Bharat Express has been less than 50%. The train has 1,128 seats comprising 1024 in AC chair car and 104 in executive class. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off Vande Bharat Express on April 1.

The officials also said that low occupancy may be due to timing as train leaves Rani Kamlapati Railway station at 5.30 am, which is too early.

On April 2, 448 passengers travelled from Bhopal. Of them, 412 were in chair car while 36 were in executive class. On April 3, 523 passengers travelled. Of them, 474 travelled in chair car and 49 in executive class. On both the days, occupancy was less than 50%.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Priyanka Dixit said occupancy was gradually increasing. On April 2, it was 448 while on April 3, it was 523.

Fare: Vande Bharat Express & Shatabdi Express

* Vande Bharat Express

Chair car: Rs 1,785

Executive class: Rs 3,185

* Shatabdi Express

Chair car: Rs 1,545

Executive class: Rs 2,555