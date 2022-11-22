Bhopal: Van Vihar to install CCTV cameras to address security concerns

CCTV cameras would be installed in 4.8-km radius of the park shortly | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): After landing in controversy following the tweet of actress Raveena Tandon over youths throwing stone on tiger kept in enclosure, Van Vihar National Park management has decided to strengthen its surveillance system. It plans to install modern CCTV cameras at different locations. Apart from this, it is also planning to increase manpower for better management of the park.

Speaking to Free Press, Van Vihar National Park Director Padampriya Balakrishnan said that CCTV cameras would be installed in 4.8-km radius of the park shortly. At least, 14 CCTV cameras will be installed in initial phase. The installation of CCTV cameras will help in better management of security system.

Talking about the more facilities at Van Vihar, she said that a mobile app would be launched shortly for booking the entry tickets. Van Vihar app will be rolled out once certain issues related to financial transactions (purchasing tickets through app) is sorted out with banks.

Meanwhile, QR codes have been pasted at four places to get the feedback from visiting tourists. Six more are proposed. By scanning QR code, one can give the feedback on improving park management.

It is also seen that many visitors avoid using RO water. To quench thirst, they purchase plastic bottle water. To reduce the use of plastic inside the park, water ATMs will be installed. The nominal charge for using water ATMs will be Rs 200 and on depositing this sum, visitor will get one steel water bottle. When he will deposit the steel water bottle, Rs 200 will be returned to him.

Van Vihar has 13 tigers, 13 leopards, three lions, 20 sloth bears. Over 1500 herbivores including spotted deer move in free range of the park.