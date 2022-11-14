Bhopal: US Consulate General calls on CM, gets invite for Investors summit

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): US Consulate General (Consul General) Michael Hankey called on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Monday evening. CM invited Hankey for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Indore in January.

Hankey was impressed with the natural beauty of Bhopal.CM told the Consul General that there are vast possibilities of increasing cooperation between India and the US in various fields. Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has a key role in terms of investment. There is regular dialogue between the investors and the state government. The meeting between the two was important for working on bilateral trade and investment priorities. Exports from Madhya Pradesh to the US have increased in the last three years. The products mainly exported from Madhya Pradesh to the US include basmati rice, medicines, cotton textiles, edible oil etc.Partnership between US and Madhya Pradesh in advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, machinery equipment, automobile, pharma and medical equipment sector can be taken forward with an MoU between U.S. and MPIDC and USTDA, a government organization of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh is the largest wheat exporting state in India. Possibilities of investment are being explored by sharing technology with the US. Efforts are being made to establish the Center of Excellence, Incubation Center and Common Facility Center in partnership with US companies in the areas of skill development and training, innovation and R&D.

US Consulate General meets Governor

Governor Mangubhai Patel was called on by the Consulate General of the United States of America in India Michael Hankey at the Raj Bhavan on Monday. Hankey presented a copy of the book "The National Parks" to the Governor.