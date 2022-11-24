e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Urja desk and child welfare officer should work jointly, says DCP

From November 25 for 15 days, various awareness programmes will be organised to prevent woman and child violence in the society

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
FP photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urja Women Help Desk directors and Child Welfare Officer should work jointly, DCP Headquarters, Vineet Kapoor said while addressing the International Women Violence Eradication fortnight, here on Thursday.

From November 25 for 15 days, various awareness programmes will be organised to prevent woman and child violence in the society. The DCP held the meeting with officials of child welfare committee, SJPU, officials of Arambh Sansthan, Urja desk and child welfare officers at commissioner headquarters.

It was instructed to organise at least two programmes under every police station in different schools. Pamphlets, banners, posters and other display materials carrying message of violence will be presented and will be distributed in this period.

It is asked to motivate people to prevent woman and child violence, in their area.

