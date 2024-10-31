Bhopal Updates: Man Approaches Zone-3 DCP Alleging Misconduct By Cop; Electricity Department Keeps Uninterrupted Power Supply On Diwali

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in the city's Hanumanganj area has approached the Deputy Commissioner of police (Zone-3) of Bhopal, Riyaz Iqbal on Wednesday. The man has complained to DCP Iqbal regarding the conduct of a sub-inspector posted at the Hanumanganj police station.

The father of the girl said that his daughter had gone missing in July this year. When he approached the Hanumanganj police and lodged a missing person complaint, the case was handed over to a sub inspector named Amit Bhadoria, for probe.

The man alleged that Bhadoria demanded Rs 20 thousand from him to trace the girl, which he gave him. Recently, Bhadoria allegedly demanded Rs 10 thousand more to bring the girl back to Bhopal, after which the man approached DCP Iqbal.

SI Bhadoria, while talking to Free Press, refuted the allegations. He said that the girl’s number was traced to Pachmarhi, and after the police reached there, she switched off her cell phone. He added that all efforts to trace the girl are underway, and she eloped with one of her male friends.

Electricity department for uninterrupted power supply on Diwali night

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has done vast preparations to supply the power in uninterrupted manner on the Diwali night. All the plants of power production are going to remain functional.

Minister and senior department officers are keeping a close eye on the electricity supply so that people can enjoy light of festival without any problem.

Even on Dhanteras festival, state saw a huge demand of power and it surpassed the power demand of the entire year. According to the energy department, the power demand on Dhanteras was 13,300 Megawatt and it was highest till date.

The power officers are assuming that electricity demand on Diwali will be akin or around to the Dhanteras. Already, the power generation has started from Omkareshwar floating solar plant and it is going to provide succor in meeting the increased power demand on Diwali night.