 Bhopal Updates: Man Approaches Zone-3 DCP Alleging Misconduct By Cop; Electricity Department Keeps Uninterrupted Power Supply On Diwali
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Updates: Man Approaches Zone-3 DCP Alleging Misconduct By Cop; Electricity Department Keeps Uninterrupted Power Supply On Diwali

Bhopal Updates: Man Approaches Zone-3 DCP Alleging Misconduct By Cop; Electricity Department Keeps Uninterrupted Power Supply On Diwali

The man alleged that Bhadoria demanded Rs 20 thousand from him to trace the girl, which he gave him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in the city's Hanumanganj area has approached the Deputy Commissioner of police (Zone-3) of Bhopal, Riyaz Iqbal on Wednesday. The man has complained to DCP Iqbal regarding the conduct of a sub-inspector posted at the Hanumanganj police station.

The father of the girl said that his daughter had gone missing in July this year. When he approached the Hanumanganj police and lodged a missing person complaint, the case was handed over to a sub inspector named Amit Bhadoria, for probe.

Read Also
Diwali 2024: 7 Sugar-Free Sweets For Health Conscious & Gym Enthusiasts In Bhopal
article-image

The man alleged that Bhadoria demanded Rs 20 thousand from him to trace the girl, which he gave him. Recently, Bhadoria allegedly demanded Rs 10 thousand more to bring the girl back to Bhopal, after which the man approached DCP Iqbal.

SI Bhadoria, while talking to Free Press, refuted the allegations. He said that the girl’s number was traced to Pachmarhi, and after the police reached there, she switched off her cell phone. He added that all efforts to trace the girl are underway, and she eloped with one of her male friends.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal: Youth Arrested For Rape Of Deaf & Mute Woman In South 24 Parganas' Kultali
West Bengal: Youth Arrested For Rape Of Deaf & Mute Woman In South 24 Parganas' Kultali
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Army, Navy, Air Force & BSF In Sir Creek Of Gujarat's Kutch; Greets Personnel Deployed At Challening Terrain
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Army, Navy, Air Force & BSF In Sir Creek Of Gujarat's Kutch; Greets Personnel Deployed At Challening Terrain
SSC Declare JSA, LDC Results At ssc.gov.in; Check Details
SSC Declare JSA, LDC Results At ssc.gov.in; Check Details
Festive Cheer Sparks Interest In Mumbai's Property Market: Knight Frank
Festive Cheer Sparks Interest In Mumbai's Property Market: Knight Frank
Read Also
Diwali 2024: Special Bhasma Aarti Performed At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)
article-image

Electricity department for uninterrupted power supply on Diwali night

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has done vast preparations to supply the power in uninterrupted manner on the Diwali night. All the plants of power production are going to remain functional.

Minister and senior department officers are keeping a close eye on the electricity supply so that people can enjoy light of festival without any problem.

Representative Image

Even on Dhanteras festival, state saw a huge demand of power and it surpassed the power demand of the entire year. According to the energy department, the power demand on Dhanteras was 13,300 Megawatt and it was highest till date.

The power officers are assuming that electricity demand on Diwali will be akin or around to the Dhanteras. Already, the power generation has started from Omkareshwar floating solar plant and it is going to provide succor in meeting the increased power demand on Diwali night. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Updates: Man Approaches Zone-3 DCP Alleging Misconduct By Cop; Electricity Department Keeps...

Bhopal Updates: Man Approaches Zone-3 DCP Alleging Misconduct By Cop; Electricity Department Keeps...

MP: All Eight Dead Elephants Buried, One More Being Treated To Save Its Life

MP: All Eight Dead Elephants Buried, One More Being Treated To Save Its Life

MP Oct 31 Weather Update: Clear Skies & Cool Nights Mark Madhya Pradesh’s Transition To Winter;...

MP Oct 31 Weather Update: Clear Skies & Cool Nights Mark Madhya Pradesh’s Transition To Winter;...

Diwali 2024: 7 Sugar-Free Sweets For Health Conscious & Gym Enthusiasts In Bhopal

Diwali 2024: 7 Sugar-Free Sweets For Health Conscious & Gym Enthusiasts In Bhopal

MP Updates: 'MP’s Voters’ Count Stands At 5,61,38,277,' Says CEO; Omkareshwar Floating Solar...

MP Updates: 'MP’s Voters’ Count Stands At 5,61,38,277,' Says CEO; Omkareshwar Floating Solar...